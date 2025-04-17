Political Tensions Rise as Murshidabad Violence Triggers Accusations
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad violence. Banerjee announces compensation and investigation. Governor Bose and BJP leaders meet victims, while Suvendu Adhikari calls for NIA probe, citing security concerns with alleged Bangladeshi involvement.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has launched a severe critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the recent violence in Murshidabad. Pathak accused Banerjee of inciting unrest in the state and warned that she would face repercussions for her actions, predicting a decisive BJP victory in the next Assembly Elections.
In parallel, West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, along with victims from the violence-hit area, had an audience with Governor CV Ananda Bose. The Governor committed to visiting Murshidabad to gain firsthand insights and emphasized the importance of preventive measures to avoid future incidents. Additionally, Raj Bhavan pledged cooperative efforts to support the victims.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee countered by announcing her intention to visit Murshidabad and disclosed an SIT formation to probe the unrest. She pledged state-built homes for victims, while also assuring financial compensation. Meanwhile, a petition by Suvendu Adhikari seeking an NIA investigation hints at broader security issues, claiming foreign involvement in the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Price Hike Politics: A Tug-of-War Between Congress and BJP
BJP's Majumdar Calls for NIA Probe into West Bengal Explosion amid Political Concerns
Sanjay Raut Condemns Waqf Bill, Accuses BJP of Political Chaos
Karnataka Political Showdown: BJP's Outcry Over MLA Suspension
Congress and BJP Clash Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha