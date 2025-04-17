Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Murshidabad Violence Triggers Accusations

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad violence. Banerjee announces compensation and investigation. Governor Bose and BJP leaders meet victims, while Suvendu Adhikari calls for NIA probe, citing security concerns with alleged Bangladeshi involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:11 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Murshidabad Violence Triggers Accusations
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has launched a severe critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the recent violence in Murshidabad. Pathak accused Banerjee of inciting unrest in the state and warned that she would face repercussions for her actions, predicting a decisive BJP victory in the next Assembly Elections.

In parallel, West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, along with victims from the violence-hit area, had an audience with Governor CV Ananda Bose. The Governor committed to visiting Murshidabad to gain firsthand insights and emphasized the importance of preventive measures to avoid future incidents. Additionally, Raj Bhavan pledged cooperative efforts to support the victims.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee countered by announcing her intention to visit Murshidabad and disclosed an SIT formation to probe the unrest. She pledged state-built homes for victims, while also assuring financial compensation. Meanwhile, a petition by Suvendu Adhikari seeking an NIA investigation hints at broader security issues, claiming foreign involvement in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025