China's Beef and Dairy Sectors: Signs of Recovery Amid Challenges

China's beef cattle industry is experiencing reduced losses, while the dairy sector faces low raw milk prices due to post-Spring Festival trends. Efforts are underway to strengthen the beef sector and diversify dairy products to overcome challenges.

China's beef cattle industry is showing signs of improvement as losses have gradually decreased, according to an agriculture ministry spokesperson. This marks a positive trend for the sector, offering hope for future growth.

The dairy industry is currently facing low raw milk prices, attributed to a decrease in demand typical of the post-Spring Festival season. However, efforts are being made to stabilize the market and strengthen the sector.

Plans are in place to consolidate gains in the beef cattle industry, diversify dairy product ranges, and support the dairy farming sector through its current challenges, stated Chen Bangxun, head of the ministry's development and planning division.

