Tragedy Strikes: Mustafabad Building Collapse Leaves Community in Shock

A catastrophic building collapse in Mustafabad on Saturday resulted in four fatalities and left 112 people trapped under debris, necessitating a rapid response from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies. One individual was rescued and hospitalized, while search and rescue efforts extended late into the day.

The deceased have been identified as Chandni (23), Danish (23), Naved (17), and Reshma (38). Five victims remain hospitalized, including Shahid (45), Rehana (38), Ahmed (45), Tanu (15), and Zeenat (58). Meanwhile, six others have been discharged after receiving medical treatment.

NDRF officials have highlighted the difficulties in maneuvering heavy machinery in the congested area. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of NDRF, Mohsen Shahedi, stated that local reports suggest around 12 people are still trapped. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht announced financial compensation for the victims' families and criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for prior negligence, claiming his warnings about the building's instability went unheeded.

(With inputs from agencies.)