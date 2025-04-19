Himachal Youth Congress Challenges ED's Actions in Fiery Protest

The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress took to the streets on Friday, staging a spirited protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Shimla office. The demonstration came amidst strong opposition to recent charges filed against Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing National Herald case. Led by state Youth Congress president Chhatar Singh Thakur, protestors voiced accusations against the BJP-led central government, alleging deliberate misuse of investigative agencies to silence political opposition.

Chhatar Singh Thakur, addressing media at the protest, criticized the central government. "Whenever democracy gains strength, the central administration leverages its agencies to create turmoil," Thakur asserted. He defended the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper, denouncing attempts to suppress it. Thakur emphatically claimed the ED was acting as an arm of the BJP, underlining ongoing attempts to stifle democratic voices.

Thakur further lambasted the timing of investigative actions, suggesting they're politically motivated. Stressing future actions, he warned, "If notices against Rahul Gandhi aren't withdrawn, we'll besiege the BJP headquarters." He criticized the agencies for being conspicuously inactive post-elections, only surfacing during political crises—to distract from issues or silence dissent, he argued.

In this series of nationwide protests by the Youth Congress, the National Herald case continues to garner fresh debate. Following the ED's chargesheet naming Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress insists the actions are a part of Modi government's political vendetta.

