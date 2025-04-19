Left Menu

Himachal Youth Congress Challenges ED's Actions in Fiery Protest

The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress protested outside the ED office in Shimla, condemning charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Led by Chhatar Singh Thakur, they accused the BJP of misusing agencies like the ED for political vendettas, vowing to continue their opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:50 IST
Himachal Youth Congress Challenges ED's Actions in Fiery Protest
HP Youth Congress protests against ED's chargesheet (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress took to the streets on Friday, staging a spirited protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Shimla office. The demonstration came amidst strong opposition to recent charges filed against Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing National Herald case. Led by state Youth Congress president Chhatar Singh Thakur, protestors voiced accusations against the BJP-led central government, alleging deliberate misuse of investigative agencies to silence political opposition.

Chhatar Singh Thakur, addressing media at the protest, criticized the central government. "Whenever democracy gains strength, the central administration leverages its agencies to create turmoil," Thakur asserted. He defended the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper, denouncing attempts to suppress it. Thakur emphatically claimed the ED was acting as an arm of the BJP, underlining ongoing attempts to stifle democratic voices.

Thakur further lambasted the timing of investigative actions, suggesting they're politically motivated. Stressing future actions, he warned, "If notices against Rahul Gandhi aren't withdrawn, we'll besiege the BJP headquarters." He criticized the agencies for being conspicuously inactive post-elections, only surfacing during political crises—to distract from issues or silence dissent, he argued.

In this series of nationwide protests by the Youth Congress, the National Herald case continues to garner fresh debate. Following the ED's chargesheet naming Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress insists the actions are a part of Modi government's political vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025