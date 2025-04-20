Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Deadly Clashes Between Farmers and Herders in Nigeria's Benue State

Recent attacks in central Nigeria's Benue State by suspected cattle herders have left 56 people dead, according to Governor Hyacinth Alia. These clashes highlight ongoing tensions that have disrupted food supplies in the region, forcing 2.2 million people to flee their homes since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 03:20 IST
Rising Tensions: Deadly Clashes Between Farmers and Herders in Nigeria's Benue State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The death toll from suspected cattle herder attacks in Benue State, Nigeria, has climbed to 56, according to Governor Hyacinth Alia. These incidents highlight a resurgence of violence in Africa's most populous nation, particularly in key agricultural areas.

Governor Alia disclosed the rising number of casualties during a visit to the affected villages in Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas, as reported by local media. Previously, authorities had estimated the death toll at 17. The ongoing violence has significantly impacted food supply from north-central Nigeria.

This increase in violence comes after suspected herders killed 11 individuals in the Otukpo area earlier in the week and follows another deadly attack in the neighboring Plateau State, where more than 50 people died. According to SBM Intelligence, these clashes have resulted in over 500 deaths and displaced 2.2 million people since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025