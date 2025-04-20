Rising Tensions: Deadly Clashes Between Farmers and Herders in Nigeria's Benue State

The death toll from suspected cattle herder attacks in Benue State, Nigeria, has climbed to 56, according to Governor Hyacinth Alia. These incidents highlight a resurgence of violence in Africa's most populous nation, particularly in key agricultural areas.

Governor Alia disclosed the rising number of casualties during a visit to the affected villages in Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas, as reported by local media. Previously, authorities had estimated the death toll at 17. The ongoing violence has significantly impacted food supply from north-central Nigeria.

This increase in violence comes after suspected herders killed 11 individuals in the Otukpo area earlier in the week and follows another deadly attack in the neighboring Plateau State, where more than 50 people died. According to SBM Intelligence, these clashes have resulted in over 500 deaths and displaced 2.2 million people since 2019.

