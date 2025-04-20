Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of Vendetta in National Herald Case, Advocates Congress Resilience

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge charged that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were falsely implicated in the National Herald case. Despite alleged BJP-led disruptions, the party thrived in Parliament. Kharge highlighted Supreme Court support against Waqf Act amendments and urged leaders to counter BJP propaganda on the issue.

In a strongly worded statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the inclusion of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald charge sheet was a deliberate act of conspiracy and vendetta, according to a party press release.

Kharge criticized the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's actions, which aimed to coincide with the AICC session in Ahmedabad, alleging similar tactics during the Raipur session to disrupt proceedings through ED and CBI raids on Congress leaders.

Despite allegations and challenges including the sealing of bank accounts, Kharge assured party leaders that Congress emerged stronger and doubled its parliamentary presence, while also welcoming Supreme Court attention towards the Waqf Amendment Act disputes and urging clarity on BJP's purported falsehoods.

