BJP Distances Itself from Controversial Remarks by MPs on Supreme Court

On Sunday, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar indicated that BJP National President JP Nadda has clarified the party's stance on controversial remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey about the Supreme Court. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar underscored that Nadda's recent statements represent the party's official position.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unequivocally rejected and distanced itself from the contentious statements made by MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of India. The party has instructed both MPs to refrain from further comments on the matter.

In a statement on social media platform X, BJP National President JP Nadda declared that the party disagrees with the MPs' comments, emphasizing that the BJP has always held the judiciary in high regard. He reiterated the party's commitment to respecting court orders as integral to protecting the Constitution and democracy.

Nadda has instructed party members against making similar statements in the future. Earlier, Dubey criticized the judiciary's actions and questioned its authority, while Sharma defended the supremacy of the President, raising concerns about judicial overreach.

