Delhi Boosts Water Supply with Tap Plans and GPS-Tracked Tankers

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced plans to phase out water tankers, supplying water directly to homes. Enhanced transparency includes an app for tracking tanker locations and sensors for water unloading. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized previous AAP governance, launching GPS-enabled tankers to counter alleged tanker mafia activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:24 IST
Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi is set to revamp its water supply system, as Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma disclosed plans to phase out the tanker distribution system. The government aims to deliver water directly to households, promoting transparency and efficiency.

Verma emphasized an innovative approach by introducing a mobile app that allows residents to track tanker locations, ensuring a reliable supply. Sensors on tankers will guarantee accurate water delivery, preventing resource wastage and corruption.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra vowed to dismantle any tanker mafia involved in corrupt practices. At a recent event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers, underscoring a commitment to reforming the water distribution system inherited from the previous AAP administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

