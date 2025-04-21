Left Menu

Major Blow to Naxalism: High-Profile Leaders Neutralized in Jharkhand

In a strategic operation, eight Naxals, including three high-profile leaders with Rs 1 crore, Rs 25 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh bounties, were neutralized in Jharkhand. The operation involved the CRPF and local police, marking a significant success against Naxalism, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds security forces.

Wanted Naxal leaders eliminated (Photo/Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive strike against Naxalism, security forces neutralized eight Naxals, including three top leaders with large bounties, in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The operation, conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police, targeted high-profile individuals, significantly weakening the Naxal stronghold in the region.

Among those neutralized were Prayag Manjhi, alias Vivek, with a Rs 1 crore bounty, Arvind Yadav carrying a Rs 25 lakh reward, and Sahebram Manjhi, also known as Rahul Manjhi, with a Rs 10 lakh bounty. The operation unfolded in the Lugu hills area, where an exchange of gunfire commenced at 5.30 am, leading to the recovery of their bodies and a cache of arms. The CRPF remains vigilant, ensuring complete sanitization of the area.

Praising the efforts, Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged the operation's success on social media platform 'X', affirming the ongoing campaign to dismantle Naxal activities. The operation adds to the year's tally of neutralized Naxals, demonstrating the CRPF's ongoing commitment to restoring peace in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

