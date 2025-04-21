Left Menu

Haryana Assures Farmers Relief Amid Development Surge

The Haryana Government has pledged compensation to farmers affected by crop or livestock losses due to arson. Chief Minister Saini emphasized rapid state development, criticizing previous political administrations while defending recent legislative actions benefiting the Muslim community. Infrastructure projects indicate substantial progress, underscoring the government's developmental agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:37 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo: X/@NayabSainiBJP). Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana Government has announced that farmers facing damage to crops or livestock from arson-related incidents will be compensated by the state. Chief Minister Saini convened a meeting to address this issue and tasked officials with implementing necessary measures. Affected farmers will also receive support with seeds and fertilizers for future planting, as confirmed by Haryana's Directorate of Public Relations.

In another development, Chief Minister Saini inaugurated a newly built bridge over the Ghaggar River in Panchkula district, highlighting the swift pace of development across the state. He proclaimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Haryana's infrastructure has rapidly evolved, setting a new benchmark for progress over the last decade.

At the event, Saini criticized the former Congress-led UPA government for its vote-focused enactment of the original Waqf bill in 2013-2014, alleging it was politically motivated. Responding to the Supreme Court's remarks on the recent Waqf Amendment Act, Saini defended the legislation, asserting it benefits the broader Muslim community. He accused Congress of neglecting the improvements within the amended bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

