Arrests in Odisha Amid Murshidabad Turmoil: Political Tensions Rise

Odisha Police have apprehended six individuals allegedly involved in the violent incidents that recently shook West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Arrested from a hideout in Jharsuguda, these suspects were linked to the arson and unrest that occurred in Jafrabad and Betbona villages, according to police officials.

Authorities are investigating whether the arrested were involved in a double murder case in the district. The situation has escalated politcally, with BJP's Agnimitra Paul condemning the violence and accusing West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, of supporting what she describes as 'ethnic cleansing'. Paul has called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe to unveil the truth.

The violent upheaval, which began on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulted in fatalities and property damage, displacing thousands. In response, CM Mamata Banerjee urged for peace, alleging BJP and RSS involvement in politicizing the tragedy for divisive aims, as mentioned in her open letter.

