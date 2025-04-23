Stalin Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Strong Action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has vehemently condemned the brutal terrorist attack targeting innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday, he expressed intense grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Stalin informed that 26 tourists tragically lost their lives in the shocking attack, which has sent waves of agony across the nation. The assault, executed from the Baisaran hills, targeted visitors to this popular destination, drawing harsh criticism and condemnation from leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of combating terrorism with a firm approach, instructing the establishment of a helpline for affected Tamil Nadu residents. He has mobilized additional support, including medical aid coordination, underscoring that such atrocious acts undermine India's democratic fabric and should be prevented decisively. The Tamil Nadu Assembly observed a moment of silence to honor the victims.

