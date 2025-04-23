Kashmir Tourism Rebound: Travel Giants and Airlines Ease Policies Amid Crisis
Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which has significantly impacted tourism in the Kashmir Valley, leading travel platform EaseMyTrip has implemented customer-friendly measures to mitigate disruptions. Founder Nishant Pitti announced extended waivers for rescheduling and cancellation fees, allowing flexibility for bookings made until April 22, with travel permissible up to April 30.
Pitti emphasized that travelers can receive full refunds for cancellations, assuring continued coordination with airlines and local authorities to keep customers informed. This move highlights the company's commitment to minimizing inconveniences amid the uncertain situation, prioritizing customer safety.
In a related development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) urged airlines to increase flights to and from Srinagar to meet growing demand. IndiGo has reiterated its support by waiving fees and deploying special flights. Meanwhile, heightened security and search operations are underway following the attack, as authorities continue their efforts to restore normalcy in the region.
