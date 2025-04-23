European Stocks Rally as Trump's Fed Comments Soothe Markets

European stocks experienced a notable rebound on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he had no intention of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, simultaneously suggesting a potential reduction in tariffs for China. This move provided a sense of relief to investors, bolstering global stock markets.

The dollar initially surged following Trump's statements but later stabilized as European markets opened. While U.S.-China trade negotiations are yet to begin, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a future de-escalation in tensions. Despite earlier market volatility, sentiment improved, reversing a short-lived 'sell America' trend.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose by 1.7%, driven by encouraging earnings reports. Meanwhile, Asian markets surged, with MSCI's index up nearly 2%, and U.S. futures suggesting a Wall Street rally. Tesla shares increased, despite missed forecasts, as CEO Elon Musk announced a focus shift to his companies. The recovery in risk sentiment also influenced commodity prices, with oil gaining and gold prices declining.

(With inputs from agencies.)