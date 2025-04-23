Sukanta Majumdar Vows Stern Retaliation Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam, BJP West Bengal chief and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, issued a stern warning to those responsible, asserting that they will face severe consequences. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar condemned the attack and emphasized India's strong stance against terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Majumdar pointed out that the attack, which appeared to target Hindus, was planned, as the assailants allegedly inquired about their victims' religion before killing them. He described the incident as tragic and reiterated India's history of responding forcefully to terror attacks. Majumdar declared that terrorism is a global curse and vowed action against those guilty of this attack.

The incident, which resulted in multiple fatalities among tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, has provoked widespread outrage. In response, the central government has heightened security in the region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site to assess the situation, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined local authorities to aid in the investigation.

The NIA, led by a Deputy Inspector General-level officer, is assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the attack, for which the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, the Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility. The agency will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the attack site, gather forensic evidence, and assist in identifying the perpetrators.

