Grief and Protest Surge in Karnataka After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Shivamogga, Karnataka mourns the loss of Manjunath Rao, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack. Protests erupt statewide, with citizens demanding justice and stronger anti-terrorism measures. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister assures support to the victim's family amid widespread outrage. State officials offer condolences and coordinate relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:20 IST
Visuals from of the protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The town of Shivamogga in Karnataka is reeling from grief following the death of local resident Manjunath Rao, who was among those killed in the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Protests have erupted across Karnataka, condemning the brutal attack, with Advocates Associations staging demonstrations demanding justice for the victims and tougher measures to combat terrorism.

In a show of solidarity, various civil society groups, including the Jamia Masjid, organized a protest march denouncing the violence and called for unity against extremist forces. Responding to the tragedy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reached out personally to the bereaved family, assuring them of the government's support in their time of sorrow.

Speaking to Manjunath's brother-in-law, Dr. Ravikiran, this morning, the Deputy Chief Minister conveyed, "The government is with you in this difficult time and we share your sorrow. We will extend all the support needed, be brave." He also instructed the Shivamogga district's in-charge minister and administration to meet the family in person and offer their full support.

Manjunath Rao was on a family vacation when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, resulting in multiple casualties and sparking widespread outrage. His brother-in-law, Ashwin, expressed disbelief, calling Rao a "gem" who was a key figure for his family and friends.

Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa visited the Rao family in Shivamogga to offer condolences and termed the incident "very unfortunate." Efforts are being coordinated on the ground by state officials to ensure the matter is handled with utmost care and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

