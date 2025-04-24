BCI Calls for Decisive Action After Tragic Terror Attack in Pahalgam

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued an urgent call to the Indian government and constitutional authorities to take decisive action following a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. The assault resulted in the deaths of at least 28 civilians, many of whom were tourists seeking solace in the region's picturesque landscapes.

In its statement, the BCI urged for swift justice for the victims and severe punishment for the perpetrators and their accomplices. The council warned that terrorism flourishes without accountability and stressed the necessity of bringing those responsible to justice promptly. It further called for a comprehensive reassessment of security measures in vulnerable and high-tourism areas.

The attack highlights the urgent need for a proactive security approach that emphasizes intelligence-driven operations and civilian protection. The BCI underlined the importance of robust support for victims' families, including financial, emotional, and legal aid, to assist them in rebuilding their lives.

The legal community was encouraged to offer free legal aid for compensation claims, succession issues, and insurance disputes. The BCI described the tragedy as a potential turning point for the triumph of democratic institutions over hatred.

The council expressed its confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take the necessary steps to uphold justice and national safety. They urged this moment to be one of resolve and unity, where India's commitment to justice remains steadfast and unshaken, according to the BCI's press statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)