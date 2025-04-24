Left Menu

Massive Overnight Assault: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine

In a significant overnight assault, Russia launched 215 drones and missiles aimed at Ukraine. Ukraine's air force managed to counter the attack by shooting down 48 missiles and 64 drones, while redirecting 68 drones through electronic warfare, according to their Telegram post.

In a massive overnight offensive, Russia targeted Ukraine with a barrage of 215 drones and missiles, as reported by Ukraine's air force.

The Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 48 missiles and 64 drones. Additionally, 68 drones were diverted using electronic warfare techniques, according to a Telegram post by the air force.

This escalation marks a significant intensification in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the growing reliance on unmanned aerial technology and electronic warfare in modern combat.

