Massive Overnight Assault: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine
In a significant overnight assault, Russia launched 215 drones and missiles aimed at Ukraine. Ukraine's air force managed to counter the attack by shooting down 48 missiles and 64 drones, while redirecting 68 drones through electronic warfare, according to their Telegram post.
This escalation marks a significant intensification in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the growing reliance on unmanned aerial technology and electronic warfare in modern combat.
