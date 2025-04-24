Massive Overnight Assault: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine

In a massive overnight offensive, Russia targeted Ukraine with a barrage of 215 drones and missiles, as reported by Ukraine's air force.

The Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 48 missiles and 64 drones. Additionally, 68 drones were diverted using electronic warfare techniques, according to a Telegram post by the air force.

This escalation marks a significant intensification in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the growing reliance on unmanned aerial technology and electronic warfare in modern combat.

(With inputs from agencies.)