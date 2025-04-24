Left Menu

Grief and Defiance: Kashmir Unites in Solidarity Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmir experienced a shutdown as a show of solidarity with the victims. Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam condemned the attack, emphasizing it is not linked to Islam. Political and religious groups led candlelight vigils, uniting in grief and protest against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:02 IST
Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, Kashmir Valley observed a complete shutdown to express grief and solidarity. The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, described the attack as a "cowardice act" and asserted that such violence disconnects from Islam and any other religion.

The Grand Mufti expressed sorrow over the loss of life, noting that the victims, largely tourists, were guests of the region and condemned attempts to link terrorism with Islam. "Our hearts are hurt," he remarked, adding, "I will address a press conference to speak about important matters."

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference joined the unified call for a Kashmir Bandh, urging residents to make it successful in opposition to terrorism. Candlelight marches across Baramulla, Srinagar, and other towns demonstrated public outrage, with political and societal leaders voicing strong condemnation of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

