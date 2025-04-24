Owaisi Pushes for Inclusivity in Parliamentary Terrorism Talks

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will attend an all-party meeting at the Parliament concerning the Pahalgam terrorist attack after receiving a phone invitation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Owaisi, in a press conference, announced his intention to participate promptly by booking the earliest flight to Delhi.

The meeting is described as crucial to national interests, with Owaisi reiterating Amit Shah's call to facilitate his presence. Owaisi had previously urged the government to extend invitations to smaller parties, stressing the significance of the meeting, beyond party lines, in addressing terrorism.

In a social media post, Owaisi detailed a conversation with Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju, who had indicated a preference to invite larger parties with at least five or ten MPs, citing concerns of prolonged discussions. Responding to Rijiju's jest about smaller parties, Owaisi emphasized the importance of inclusivity in sending a unified message against terrorism.

Questioning Prime Minister Modi's absence of engagement with all parliamentary factions, Owaisi underscored the necessity for comprehensive representation in such national issues. He advocated for a genuine all-party meeting where every elected party voice is heard, underscoring the importance of collective discourse in counterterrorism efforts.

As the sole AIMIM representative in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi's remarks highlight the broader implications of the meeting, scheduled for Thursday at 6 pm, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Pahalgam attack claimed the lives of 26 people, marking a significant escalation in the region's security challenges since the Pulwama incident.

