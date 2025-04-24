Left Menu

Owaisi Pushes for Inclusivity in Parliamentary Terrorism Talks

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi gears up to join an all-party meeting on the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, following an invitation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Owaisi stresses the necessity for all political parties to be included, emphasizing the national importance of the issue beyond partisan lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:15 IST
AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will attend an all-party meeting at the Parliament concerning the Pahalgam terrorist attack after receiving a phone invitation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Owaisi, in a press conference, announced his intention to participate promptly by booking the earliest flight to Delhi.

The meeting is described as crucial to national interests, with Owaisi reiterating Amit Shah's call to facilitate his presence. Owaisi had previously urged the government to extend invitations to smaller parties, stressing the significance of the meeting, beyond party lines, in addressing terrorism.

In a social media post, Owaisi detailed a conversation with Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju, who had indicated a preference to invite larger parties with at least five or ten MPs, citing concerns of prolonged discussions. Responding to Rijiju's jest about smaller parties, Owaisi emphasized the importance of inclusivity in sending a unified message against terrorism.

Questioning Prime Minister Modi's absence of engagement with all parliamentary factions, Owaisi underscored the necessity for comprehensive representation in such national issues. He advocated for a genuine all-party meeting where every elected party voice is heard, underscoring the importance of collective discourse in counterterrorism efforts.

As the sole AIMIM representative in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi's remarks highlight the broader implications of the meeting, scheduled for Thursday at 6 pm, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Pahalgam attack claimed the lives of 26 people, marking a significant escalation in the region's security challenges since the Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

