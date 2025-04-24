Karnataka Cabinet Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack, Supports National Integrity

The Karnataka cabinet, during a session in Chamarajanagar, passed a resolution strongly denouncing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian and one Nepali citizen. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conveyed this decision to reporters, emphasizing solidarity with the central government and criticizing a perceived intelligence failure at the Union level.

'A resolution condemning the incident has been passed, and we also expressed our solidarity with the government of India. There is a failure of intelligence in the central government,' Siddaramaiah told reporters. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed these sentiments, highlighting that national integrity takes precedence over political agendas during such crises.

Following the tragic incident, India has taken robust measures against Pakistan, blamed for supporting cross-border terrorism. In a high-level security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and close the Attari Check Post. Additionally, measures like expelling Pakistani High Commission officials and revoking SAARC visa privileges were also implemented.

