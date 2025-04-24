Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack, Supports National Integrity

In a Chamarajanagar meeting, Karnataka's cabinet condemned the Pahalgam terror strike and pledged solidarity with India's government. While CM Siddaramaiah criticized intelligence failures, Deputy CM Shivakumar stressed the need for national unity. India has responded with stringent measures against Pakistan for allegedly supporting the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:10 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack, Supports National Integrity
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet, during a session in Chamarajanagar, passed a resolution strongly denouncing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian and one Nepali citizen. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conveyed this decision to reporters, emphasizing solidarity with the central government and criticizing a perceived intelligence failure at the Union level.

'A resolution condemning the incident has been passed, and we also expressed our solidarity with the government of India. There is a failure of intelligence in the central government,' Siddaramaiah told reporters. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed these sentiments, highlighting that national integrity takes precedence over political agendas during such crises.

Following the tragic incident, India has taken robust measures against Pakistan, blamed for supporting cross-border terrorism. In a high-level security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and close the Attari Check Post. Additionally, measures like expelling Pakistani High Commission officials and revoking SAARC visa privileges were also implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025