Tourists Recount Fear and Gratitude Amid Kashmir Terror Attack

Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir laud the prompt efforts of Indian authorities in ensuring their safety following a severe terror attack. Many express gratitude as hundreds are evacuated back to Maharashtra. The Indian government responds with firm actions against Pakistan, signaling a hard stand on cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:24 IST
Aniket, a tourist from Dombivli in Thane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir for a family vacation have shared their harrowing experiences following a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. The travelers expressed gratitude towards both central and state governments for facilitating their safe return home amid chaotic circumstances.

Manish from Thane, who was in Gulmarg with his family at the time, described the incident as unsettling, prompting them to abruptly end their vacation. 'We stayed indoors and only ventured out to catch our flight home,' he recounted.

Another traveler, Aniket from Dombivli, highlighted the frightening proximity of the attack site. His appreciation for the Indian Army and government efforts was evident as he discussed the successful evacuation measures. The incident prompted around 500 tourists from Maharashtra to return, with the state arranging special flights for their safe homecoming.

In response to the attack, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis coordinated immediate measures ensuring tourists' safety. His instructions led to rapid mobilization of resources, including special flights and hospital visits.

Furthermore, the Indian government took decisive actions against Pakistan, halting the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani officials. India reiterated its strong stance against cross-border terrorism, implementing strict visa regulations for Pakistani nationals.

The move follows the terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow, resulting in 26 fatalities and numerous injuries, marking it one of the deadliest incidents since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

