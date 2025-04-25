Left Menu

Path to Peace: Unveiling Proposals to End Russia's War in Ukraine

A set of proposals aiming to end Russia's war in Ukraine has been handed to the U.S. by Ukrainian and European officials. Key aspects include a ceasefire, unconditional return of displaced Ukrainian children, security guarantees, and economic cooperation. Territorial and economic issues are addressed for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:59 IST
Path to Peace: Unveiling Proposals to End Russia's War in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A groundbreaking set of proposals designed to bring an end to Russia's war in Ukraine has been unveiled, with Ukrainian and European officials presenting it to the United States in London. The document outlines key measures needed for a sustainable peace.

Central to the framework is an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on all fronts, overseen by the United States with support from other countries. The proposals demand the return of all deported Ukrainian children and an exchange of prisoners of war. Additionally, Ukraine would receive robust security guarantees akin to a NATO Article 5, while maintaining the right to negotiate EU accession.

Territorial and economic points are significant parts of the proposal, with discussions set to follow a ceasefire. Ukraine aims to regain control over critical infrastructures, like the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, with US backing. The proposals also highlight economic collaboration with the US and financial reparations for Ukraine, involving Russian assets frozen until compensation is made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025