Path to Peace: Unveiling Proposals to End Russia's War in Ukraine

A groundbreaking set of proposals designed to bring an end to Russia's war in Ukraine has been unveiled, with Ukrainian and European officials presenting it to the United States in London. The document outlines key measures needed for a sustainable peace.

Central to the framework is an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on all fronts, overseen by the United States with support from other countries. The proposals demand the return of all deported Ukrainian children and an exchange of prisoners of war. Additionally, Ukraine would receive robust security guarantees akin to a NATO Article 5, while maintaining the right to negotiate EU accession.

Territorial and economic points are significant parts of the proposal, with discussions set to follow a ceasefire. Ukraine aims to regain control over critical infrastructures, like the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, with US backing. The proposals also highlight economic collaboration with the US and financial reparations for Ukraine, involving Russian assets frozen until compensation is made.

(With inputs from agencies.)