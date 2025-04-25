Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Young Lives in Rajasthan

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Dholpur district when three children tragically drowned in a pond on Friday afternoon, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The victims, identified as Arun, 12, Pranshu, 10, and Himanshu, 8, had gone to the pond for a bath under the Motiyapur bridge along the Dholpur-Karauli national highway.

According to Kripal Singh, the police station in-charge, the children inadvertently ventured into deep water, leading to their drowning. Despite the swift rescue efforts by locals and family, they were pronounced dead upon reaching the government hospital. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

