Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Young Lives in Rajasthan

Three children, Arun, Pranshu, and Himanshu, drowned in a pond in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred while they were bathing and ventured into deep water. Despite efforts from locals and family members to save them, they were declared dead at the hospital. The bodies await post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:30 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Young Lives in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Dholpur district when three children tragically drowned in a pond on Friday afternoon, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The victims, identified as Arun, 12, Pranshu, 10, and Himanshu, 8, had gone to the pond for a bath under the Motiyapur bridge along the Dholpur-Karauli national highway.

According to Kripal Singh, the police station in-charge, the children inadvertently ventured into deep water, leading to their drowning. Despite the swift rescue efforts by locals and family, they were pronounced dead upon reaching the government hospital. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025