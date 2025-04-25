India Moves to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty Amid Tensions with Pakistan

India has taken a decisive step by announcing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing substantial changes in circumstances and security challenges. This move comes in the backdrop of rising tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, along with top ministers and officials, participated in crucial discussions at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. The high-level meeting focused on redefining the treaty obligations, originally intended for equitable water distribution among the river systems shared by India and Pakistan.

The suspension decision, advised in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflects India's stance on Pakistan's sustained cross-border terrorism activities impeding the treaty's intended purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)