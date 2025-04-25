Left Menu

India Moves to Suspend Indus Waters Treaty Amid Tensions with Pakistan

India has decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing fundamental changes and security concerns due to cross-border terrorism. The decision follows high-level discussions led by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as tensions escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:11 IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a decisive step by announcing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing substantial changes in circumstances and security challenges. This move comes in the backdrop of rising tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, along with top ministers and officials, participated in crucial discussions at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. The high-level meeting focused on redefining the treaty obligations, originally intended for equitable water distribution among the river systems shared by India and Pakistan.

The suspension decision, advised in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflects India's stance on Pakistan's sustained cross-border terrorism activities impeding the treaty's intended purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

