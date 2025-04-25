Unity in Tragedy: Rahul Gandhi Leads Candlelight Vigil for Pahalgam Attack Victims
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and joined a candlelight protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. With Opposition support, he emphasized unity in the face of terrorism. An all-party meeting reaffirmed collective condemnation and a unified response to the attack.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, honored Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti and joined a party-organized candlelight protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, which took 26 lives.
Candlelight protests were held nationwide, with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu affirming Congress's support for government actions against terrorism, reflecting on the party's historical sacrifices for national unity.
In Srinagar, Gandhi met injured survivors and reiterated the importance of unity, condemning attacks on Kashmiris. Following an all-party meeting, he stressed the need for a collective response and promised Congress's backing for governmental decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Threats compounded by those of proxy war and terrorism emanating from epicenter of terrorism in neighbourhood: Def Min Rajnath Singh.
Extradition of 26/11 Accused Marks Major Victory in Terrorism Fight
Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: A Milestone in India's Anti-terrorism Stance
Fortifying NH-44: Indian Army's Tactical Edge Against Terrorism
Pakistan played double game in Afghanistan; terrorism industry promoted by Pak came back to bite it: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.