Unity in Tragedy: Rahul Gandhi Leads Candlelight Vigil for Pahalgam Attack Victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and joined a candlelight protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. With Opposition support, he emphasized unity in the face of terrorism. An all-party meeting reaffirmed collective condemnation and a unified response to the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, honored Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti and joined a party-organized candlelight protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, which took 26 lives.

Candlelight protests were held nationwide, with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu affirming Congress's support for government actions against terrorism, reflecting on the party's historical sacrifices for national unity.

In Srinagar, Gandhi met injured survivors and reiterated the importance of unity, condemning attacks on Kashmiris. Following an all-party meeting, he stressed the need for a collective response and promised Congress's backing for governmental decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

