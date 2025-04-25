Unity in Tragedy: Rahul Gandhi Leads Candlelight Vigil for Pahalgam Attack Victims

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, honored Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti and joined a party-organized candlelight protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, which took 26 lives.

Candlelight protests were held nationwide, with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu affirming Congress's support for government actions against terrorism, reflecting on the party's historical sacrifices for national unity.

In Srinagar, Gandhi met injured survivors and reiterated the importance of unity, condemning attacks on Kashmiris. Following an all-party meeting, he stressed the need for a collective response and promised Congress's backing for governmental decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)