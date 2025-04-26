Left Menu

India's Vision 2047: Employment Initiatives Under Modi

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hails the emergence of a new India under PM Narendra Modi, with aims for a developed nation by 2047. At the Bhopal Rozgar Mela, over 51,000 youths received job appointment letters amidst efforts to boost employment in various sectors, including agriculture.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, speaking at the Rojgar Mela event in Bhopal, emphasized the transformation of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Chouhan projected that by 2047, India would evolve into a fully developed nation, attributing this vision to substantive government efforts and initiatives.

Highlighting the employment drive, Chouhan revealed that the government has facilitated over 10 lakh government job opportunities, with 51,000 appointment letters distributed at the event. This reflects the administration's commitment to tackling unemployment, especially in the agriculture sector, where self-employment initiatives are also being encouraged.

Prime Minister Modi, via video conferencing, urged the youth to uphold their responsibilities in economic development, internal security, and infrastructure modernization. He underscored the importance of honesty in their roles and the positive impact this would have on India's progress. Modi also highlighted efforts in empowering rural women, with significant financial support for Self-Help Groups.

