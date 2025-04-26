Indian Army Hospital Pioneers Eye Surgeries with 3D Microscope

The Indian Army's premier medical facility, Army Hospital (Research and Referral), is set to advance its capabilities with state-of-the-art technologies, including a groundbreaking 3-D Microscope for ophthalmic surgeries. The Department of Ophthalmology is making history by performing the country's first minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), offering a landmark achievement for the Armed Forces.

This innovative system enhances a wide range of eye procedures such as squint surgery, cataract surgery, and corneal operations, via polarised 3D glasses and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD screen. The improved visualisation reduces surgical time and complications, lowers power use, and enhances precision in complex conditions like severe kyphosis, while meeting high satisfaction standards for surgeons and nurses.

Brigadier Sanjay Mishra, a leading ophthalmic surgeon, credits the initiative's success to the support of DGAFMS Surg Vice Admiral Arti Sarin. The new technology signals a major shift in ocular surgery training and practice, fostering superior ergonomics and coordination, with head-mounted displays gaining traction for their novel approach.

The venture underscores the Indian Army's enduring dedication to providing premier healthcare to its community at top-tier institutions, as affirmed by exceptional image quality and spatial orientation reported by the ophthalmic team. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)