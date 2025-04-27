Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Filipino Festival in Vancouver

A tragic incident occurred in Vancouver where a vehicle plowed through a Filipino community festival, resulting in at least nine fatalities. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed his devastation and confirmed that the Philippine Consulate General is collaborating with Canadian authorities for a comprehensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:03 IST
A tragic event unfolded in Vancouver as a vehicle drove through a crowd during a Filipino community festival, leaving at least nine people dead. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr voiced his sorrow upon hearing the news.

In response to this catastrophe, President Marcos stated that the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver is actively engaged with Canadian authorities to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with both Filipino and Canadian officials committed to uncovering the details behind this devastating occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

