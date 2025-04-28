Controversy Brews Over Indo-Pakistani Marriages Amid Terrorism Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday expressed alarm about what he described as a 'new face of Pakistani terrorism.' He spotlighted the issue of numerous Pakistani women residing in India post-marriage without obtaining Indian citizenship. Dubey took to social media platform X, asserting that over 500,000 Pakistani women are living in India under such conditions.

'A new face of Pakistani terrorism has now surfaced,' Dubey stated. 'More than 5 lakh Pakistani girls are living in India after getting married, but they have not got Indian citizenship till date.' His statement follows the April 22 terrorist assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities. In response, India has annulled several visa categories for Pakistani nationals in a severe diplomatic maneuver, effective April 27.

Arun Pal, a protocol officer at the Attari Border, reported on Sunday that 537 Pakistani citizens departed India through the Attari border over the weekend after their short-term visas expired. He further noted that in the same period, 850 Indians returned to the country, with 237 Pakistanis heading back to their homeland on Sunday alone.

The Pahalgam attack, occurring in the Baisaran meadow near the tourist town of Pahalgam, was among the deadliest recent assaults since the Pulwama strike of 2019, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. Post-attack, National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, led by top officials, have been deployed to the area to gather evidence and question eyewitnesses.

The Indian Army has increased vigilance and initiated several operations to target the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack. The violence has ignited intense nationwide protests, with citizens calling for stringent measures against Pakistan in response to the ongoing threat. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)