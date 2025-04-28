Left Menu

ED Raids in Madhya Pradesh Expose Major Liquor Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple raids in Madhya Pradesh, targeting liquor contractors involved in a Rs 49.42 crore fraud through treasury challan manipulations. These operations are part of a wider investigation into revenue losses caused to the government by unlawful liquor procurement practices between 2015-2018.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a series of raids across Madhya Pradesh, targeting 11 premises linked to liquor contractors involved in an elaborate money laundering scheme. The contractors are allegedly responsible for causing a staggering Rs 49.42 crore loss to government coffers.

The ED's operation extends to areas including Bhopal, Indore, and Mandsaur, following a First Information Report filed against these contractors. The investigation has uncovered fraudulent activities such as the manipulation of treasury challans and unlawful acquisition of No-Objection Certificates for liquor procurement during the financial years 2015-16 to 2017-18.

Sources indicate that the accused used clever techniques to falsify treasury challans by initially writing small amounts in words and figures, later altering the figures to larger amounts. These falsified challans would then be presented at liquor warehouses and district excise offices. The ED aims to unravel more evidence of financial misconduct and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

