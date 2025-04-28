Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Education with Active SMC Role

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commits to elevating education standards in the state by emphasizing the role of School Management Committees (SMCs). He encourages collaboration between teachers and SMCs, citing Prime Minister Modi's focus on education and development for a prosperous Gujarat and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:23 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Education with Active SMC Role
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a virtual address to approximately four lakh School Management Committee members, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the importance of elevating education standards across the state. Patel highlighted the pivotal role of School Management Committees in ensuring value-based education aligns with global standards.

The Chief Minister emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on education and development, asserting that proactive SMC participation can significantly enhance village school benefits. Patel launched a video conference from Gandhinagar, engaging with SMC members statewide, alongside Education Minister Kuber Dindor and Minister Praful Panseria.

Patel received feedback from SMC members, advocating for regular evaluations of school conditions and student progress. He urged members to educate children on Modi's nine resolutions for a developed India, including campaigns like 'Catch the Rain' and initiatives for health and sustainability. State officials praised the collaboration between government and SMCs in fostering educational advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025