Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Education with Active SMC Role

During a virtual address to approximately four lakh School Management Committee members, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the importance of elevating education standards across the state. Patel highlighted the pivotal role of School Management Committees in ensuring value-based education aligns with global standards.

The Chief Minister emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on education and development, asserting that proactive SMC participation can significantly enhance village school benefits. Patel launched a video conference from Gandhinagar, engaging with SMC members statewide, alongside Education Minister Kuber Dindor and Minister Praful Panseria.

Patel received feedback from SMC members, advocating for regular evaluations of school conditions and student progress. He urged members to educate children on Modi's nine resolutions for a developed India, including campaigns like 'Catch the Rain' and initiatives for health and sustainability. State officials praised the collaboration between government and SMCs in fostering educational advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)