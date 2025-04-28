Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Ghaziabad Mall: Firefighters Race to Control Inferno

A significant fire erupted in a mall in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, causing plumes of smoke to rise. Fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene at Rajnagar RDC. Eyewitness visuals depict heavy smoke emissions from the structure. More information is pending as efforts to control the fire continue.

28-04-2025
Blaze Erupts in Ghaziabad Mall: Firefighters Race to Control Inferno
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

A significant fire has broken out in a mall located in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar RDC area, Uttar Pradesh. The incident on Monday caused dramatic scenes as large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building, catching the attention of locals and officials alike.

Firefighting teams have been dispatched swiftly to the scene in an effort to bring the situation under control. The response was rapid, aiming to prevent further escalation of the blaze and to secure the surrounding areas from potential danger.

Authorities are currently working to gather more information about the cause of the fire and any possible casualties or damages. The situation remains dynamic as firefighters continue their efforts, and updates are expected to be released as they become available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

