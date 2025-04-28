Left Menu

UCO Bank Surges: Profits and Growth on a Stellar Rise

UCO Bank experienced a remarkable 24% growth in net profit, reaching ₹665.72 crore for the quarter ending March. The bank saw improvements in asset quality and a substantial increase in total business. Government holding was reduced due to capital infusion, marking a pivotal fiscal milestone for the bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:10 IST
UCO Bank Surges: Profits and Growth on a Stellar Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UCO Bank reported a significant 24% year-on-year increase in net profit, achieving ₹665.72 crore for the March quarter.

The state-owned bank also improved its asset quality, with gross NPAs declining to 2.69%. The bank's overall business saw a 14.12% growth, fueled by advances and deposit increases.

Despite a dilution in government holding due to capital infusion, the bank is poised for continued growth with expansions in retail, agriculture, and MSME segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025