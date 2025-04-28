Gujarat's Educational Revolution: CM Bhupendra Patel's Vision for Development

In a recent initiative by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a focus has been placed on enhancing the education sector through active participation from School Management Committees (SMCs).

During a pioneering video conference with nearly four and a half lakh SMC members across the state, Patel stressed the importance of collaboration between teachers and school management in fostering a knowledge-driven education system. The conference highlighted the Prime Minister's emphasis on education, health, and safety, extending these facilities to remote villages, thereby broadening educational impacts.

The Chief Minister called upon SMCs to regularly assess and suggest improvements for school facilities and student engagement. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, Patel urged a multifaceted approach to children's education, emphasizing campaigns and health initiatives. The dialogue was also attended by Education Minister Kuberbhai Dindor and Minister of State Praful Panseria, who acknowledged the vital role of SMCs in executing educational and developmental schemes.

