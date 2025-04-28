Left Menu

Gujarat's Educational Revolution: CM Bhupendra Patel's Vision for Development

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasizes the crucial role of School Management Committees in enhancing education and development across the state. Through a significant video conference, Patel, along with ministers and education officials, interacts with SMC members to align local efforts with national development goals set by Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:33 IST
Gujarat's Educational Revolution: CM Bhupendra Patel's Vision for Development
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent initiative by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a focus has been placed on enhancing the education sector through active participation from School Management Committees (SMCs).

During a pioneering video conference with nearly four and a half lakh SMC members across the state, Patel stressed the importance of collaboration between teachers and school management in fostering a knowledge-driven education system. The conference highlighted the Prime Minister's emphasis on education, health, and safety, extending these facilities to remote villages, thereby broadening educational impacts.

The Chief Minister called upon SMCs to regularly assess and suggest improvements for school facilities and student engagement. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, Patel urged a multifaceted approach to children's education, emphasizing campaigns and health initiatives. The dialogue was also attended by Education Minister Kuberbhai Dindor and Minister of State Praful Panseria, who acknowledged the vital role of SMCs in executing educational and developmental schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025