Wadettiwar's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack: A Call for Unity Amidst Controversy

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar emphasizes unity between Hindu and Muslim communities after the Pahalgam terror attack. He backs the central government's actions against Pakistan and lauds the Kashmiri guides who aided tourists. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticizes Wadettiwar for questioning victims' statements, sparking debate over terrorist motives.

Updated: 28-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:34 IST
Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/Vijay Wadettiwar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Wadettiwar, a Congress MLA, on Monday commented on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that the assailants aimed to destabilize India and sow discord among religious communities. His comments followed criticism of his earlier remarks, questioning whether terrorists inquired about religion before the attack, acknowledging victims' testimonies.

In a self-recorded statement, Wadettiwar highlighted the terrorists' attempt to create tension, suggesting that reading 'Kalma' was intended to fracture communal harmony, attributing the move to Pakistan's political tactics. He urged unity, stating, "Terrorists have no religion. Their only aim is to destroy the country."

Wadettiwar affirmed Congress's support for government measures against Pakistan, commending Kashmiri guides for prioritizing humanity over religious divisions. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Wadettiwar's initial remarks, citing them as insensitive to the victims' families. The Pahalgam attack, that killed 26 including a Nepali citizen, led India to take firm stances against Pakistan's terrorism support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

