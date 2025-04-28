Ukraine Offers Expertise to Restore Energy Networks in Spain and Portugal
Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galuschenko expressed readiness to assist Spain and Portugal in restoring their energy networks after recent blackouts. Offering insights from Ukraine's experience with Russian attacks, Galuschenko emphasized the sharing of knowledge and experience. The cause of the blackout in Spain remains unclear.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galuschenko announced the country's readiness to aid Spain and Portugal in repairing energy networks disrupted by recent blackouts. Drawing from their own challenges with Russian aggression, Ukraine aims to offer valuable expertise.
Galuschenko conveyed this commitment in a message on X, highlighting the practical knowledge accumulated through addressing systematic Russian attacks on their energy infrastructure.
Meanwhile, in Spain, utility provider Red Eléctrica reported that the exact cause of the outages affecting the Iberian Peninsula remains unknown. The situation continues to be closely monitored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
