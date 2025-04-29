Left Menu

Call for Unity: Special Parliament Session Demanded Post Pahalgam Attack

Amid political concern following the Pahalgam terror attack, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, urge the Indian government to convene a special Parliament session. Their call aims to express unity and solidarity against terrorism, emphasizing national security and collective resolve.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has called for a special session of Parliament following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Singh insists this session would allow political leaders to voice their opinions, provide suggestions, and question the government's current preparations.

Similarly, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanded a unified response to the attack. Gandhi states the situation demands an immediate session to showcase unity against terrorism.

Additionally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reinforced the call by highlighting the necessity for the government to convene a parliamentary session, aiming to express collective resolve and present a united front in response to the national security threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

