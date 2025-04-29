Left Menu

Politicization of Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Concern Over National Security

DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticizes the politicization of the Pahalgam terror attack, urging corrective measures from the union government over national security threats. Congress demands a special session in Parliament, emphasizing urgency and unity in addressing the tragic April 22 event where 26 lost their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:14 IST
Politicization of Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Concern Over National Security
DMK MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has voiced grave concerns about the alleged 'politicization' of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, cautioning that such political moves endanger national security. Speaking at a startup-focused event, she urged the central government to acknowledge its deficiencies and implement corrective measures rather than diverting attention from key issues.

Kanimozhi stated that the terrorist attack had profoundly impacted everyone. She criticized the central government's handling, warning of the dangers in politicizing the incident for gain, which could severely affect the nation's security without addressing governmental failures.

Simultaneously, Congress has intensified its call for a special parliamentary session in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged for a session to showcase a unified stance on the attack, highlighting the need for solidarity and prompting a collective response to the tragedy.

Kharge's letter emphasized the necessity of unity and the importance of convening an early session as a demonstration of collective will to address the situation. The request comes amidst a heightened focus on national security and terrorism countermeasures, reflecting widespread outrage and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

