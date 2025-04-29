Left Menu

India Emerges as Global Science Leader: Minister Singh Lauds Modi's Vision

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted India's rise as a global leader in science and technology, crediting Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership over the past 11 years. Advancements like the COVID-19 vaccine, Chandrayaan, and quantum technology demonstrate India's progress. Enhanced funding and strategic initiatives have transformed the nation's innovation landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:29 IST
India Emerges as Global Science Leader: Minister Singh Lauds Modi's Vision
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has spotlighted India's emergence as a global front-runner in science and technology, attributing this transformation to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 11 years. Addressing the YUGM Conclave in New Delhi, Singh emphasized how India's successful ventures are now models for the world to emulate, citing developments like the COVID-19 vaccine, Chandrayaan mission, and quantum technology advancements. "The picture has completely changed," Singh stated, marking a reversal from being a follower to a beckoner for global scientific enterprise.

Singh reflected on India's past struggles in scientific development, recalling the iconic image of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai using a bicycle to transport scientific equipment, emblematic of a time when infrastructure and political backing were scant. "That gap began to close with Prime Minister Modi's tenure," Singh noted, crediting the vision, resources, and commitment under Modi's leadership for establishing a robust scientific framework.

Moreover, Singh pointed to a significant increase in funding for the Department of Science and Technology, from Rs2,777 crore to Rs28,509 crore over 11 years. This financial boost aligns with efforts to support the private sector and acknowledges India's potential for a strategic global role. Singh emphasized the pursuit of international standards, leading to the idea of the National Research Foundation, first proposed by Modi. This initiative underscores the nation's ambition to match global scientific benchmarks. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

