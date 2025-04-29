Police Minister Senzo Mchunu Attends Bail Hearing in Brutal Richmond GBV Assault Case

In a powerful show of solidarity with victims of gender-based violence, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu today attended the bail hearing of a suspect accused of a horrific assault in the Maswazini area of Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal. The case, which has shaken the local community, highlights the persistent scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

According to reports from the Ministry of Police, the tragic incident unfolded on the evening of 16 April 2025. A young woman, whose identity has been withheld for her protection, was allegedly attacked in her home by her ex-boyfriend. The suspect reportedly first assaulted the woman’s mother, inflicting injuries before turning his rage toward the young woman herself.

In a particularly brutal and horrifying act, the assailant allegedly used a screwdriver to gouge out both of the woman’s eyes. She sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Harry Gwala District Hospital, where medical teams are working tirelessly to stabilize her condition and provide her with the best possible care.

Swift Police Action

Following the brutal assault, law enforcement agencies acted with urgency. The suspect was swiftly traced and arrested, a move praised by the community and government officials alike. He now faces serious charges, including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted murder.

Today, he appeared before the Richmond Magistrate's Court for his bail application. The proceedings drew significant attention from community members, activists, and political leaders alike, all eager to see justice served.

Minister's Support for the Victim and the Broader Fight Against GBV

Minister Mchunu’s presence at the court hearing was not his first act of support. On Sunday, he personally visited the survivor’s family to express his sympathies and reassure them of the government's commitment to fighting GBV and femicide. During the visit, the Minister emphasized that addressing GBV is not just a policing matter but a national moral imperative that demands a comprehensive societal response.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Police, officials reaffirmed that the fight against GBVF remains a national priority. They also highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening the justice system’s response to such crimes, improving victim support services, and promoting community awareness and education.

“We must continue to stand united against gender-based violence. No woman, no child, no member of our community should live in fear. We are committed to ensuring that perpetrators of these heinous crimes face the full might of the law,” the Minister said.

National Context and Ongoing Efforts

Gender-based violence remains a deep-seated crisis in South Africa, with thousands of cases reported annually. The government has declared GBV and femicide a national crisis, with President Cyril Ramaphosa personally leading the charge through the establishment of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

Efforts have been ramped up through increased funding for Thuthuzela Care Centres, specialized GBV courts, and programs aimed at reshaping societal attitudes towards women and children. Nonetheless, many activists stress that more work is needed, especially at community levels, to prevent such brutal incidents.

Today’s events in Richmond serve as a grim reminder of the work that remains, but also offer a glimpse of hope that sustained, visible leadership and solidarity can bring meaningful change.

Looking Ahead

As the legal process unfolds, all eyes will remain on the Richmond Magistrate's Court to ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and decisively. Minister Mchunu’s public stance sends a strong message: South Africa’s fight against gender-based violence will not waver, and support for victims and survivors remains unwavering.

The next court appearance for the accused is expected to be closely monitored, with the community and national stakeholders united in demanding accountability and justice for the victim and her family.