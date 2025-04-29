Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Earnings and Trade Tension
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines while the Dow remained flat as investors evaluated corporate earnings and U.S.-China trade developments. The Dow rose slightly by 6.4 points whereas the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell by 19.9 and 95.4 points respectively at the market open.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:05 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, reflecting investor uncertainty amid a blend of corporate earnings reports and fluctuating U.S.-China trade relations.
Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a marginal increase, rising 6.4 points or 0.02% to start at 40,233.98.
Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced early declines, with the S&P 500 dropping 19.9 points, or 0.36%, and the Nasdaq Composite falling 95.4 points, or 0.55%, at the opening bell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
