Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Earnings and Trade Tension

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, reflecting investor uncertainty amid a blend of corporate earnings reports and fluctuating U.S.-China trade relations.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a marginal increase, rising 6.4 points or 0.02% to start at 40,233.98.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced early declines, with the S&P 500 dropping 19.9 points, or 0.36%, and the Nasdaq Composite falling 95.4 points, or 0.55%, at the opening bell.

