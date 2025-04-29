Left Menu

Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Earnings and Trade Tension

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines while the Dow remained flat as investors evaluated corporate earnings and U.S.-China trade developments. The Dow rose slightly by 6.4 points whereas the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell by 19.9 and 95.4 points respectively at the market open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:05 IST
Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Earnings and Trade Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, reflecting investor uncertainty amid a blend of corporate earnings reports and fluctuating U.S.-China trade relations.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a marginal increase, rising 6.4 points or 0.02% to start at 40,233.98.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced early declines, with the S&P 500 dropping 19.9 points, or 0.36%, and the Nasdaq Composite falling 95.4 points, or 0.55%, at the opening bell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025