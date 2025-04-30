Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Prepares for Potential Indian Military Action

Amid escalating tensions after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is reportedly gearing up for potential military action by India. The Pakistani Navy has positioned its frigates and submarines strategically in the sea, according to informed sources within the country's military.

The Pakistan Air Force has scaled back operations by over 50 percent, limiting activities to essential flights to prevent airspace confusion. Facing global pressure, Pakistani leadership has accused India of unjustly blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam tragedy, which claimed 26 lives.

Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, stated on X that Pakistan has "credible intelligence" indicating a possible Indian attack within 24 to 36 hours, aimed at penalizing Pakistan over unfounded allegations tied to the Pahalgam incident. Pakistani leaders deny these claims, emphasizing their commitment to counter-terrorism and proposing a transparent investigation.

In an official statement, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to facilitate a neutral inquiry into the Pahalgam attack. Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace but affirmed readiness to defend its sovereignty. The remarks follow India's stern response to the April 22 attack, which has further strained bilateral relations.

