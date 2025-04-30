Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Prepares for Potential Indian Military Action

Amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan is preparing for possible Indian military action. The Pakistani Navy is on standby, while airspace operations have been minimized. Pakistani officials stress readiness to defend sovereignty and demand a neutral investigation into the incident, challenging India's accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:25 IST
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Prepares for Potential Indian Military Action
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is reportedly gearing up for potential military action by India. The Pakistani Navy has positioned its frigates and submarines strategically in the sea, according to informed sources within the country's military.

The Pakistan Air Force has scaled back operations by over 50 percent, limiting activities to essential flights to prevent airspace confusion. Facing global pressure, Pakistani leadership has accused India of unjustly blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam tragedy, which claimed 26 lives.

Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, stated on X that Pakistan has "credible intelligence" indicating a possible Indian attack within 24 to 36 hours, aimed at penalizing Pakistan over unfounded allegations tied to the Pahalgam incident. Pakistani leaders deny these claims, emphasizing their commitment to counter-terrorism and proposing a transparent investigation.

In an official statement, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to facilitate a neutral inquiry into the Pahalgam attack. Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace but affirmed readiness to defend its sovereignty. The remarks follow India's stern response to the April 22 attack, which has further strained bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025