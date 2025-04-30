Caste Census Ignites Political Controversy in India

In a sharp rebuttal to the RJD's claims that the BJP would unjustly claim credit for the caste census, Union Minister Chirag Paswan declared, 'Jisko jo credit lena hai wo le lein' (Let whoever wants the credit, take it). Speaking to ANI, Paswan criticized the RJD amid ongoing political disputes regarding the caste census, noting that those who initially doubted the Centre's commitment are now scrambling to claim ownership of its completion.

Paswan accused opposition leaders of undermining the Centre's dedication to conducting the caste census. 'They (Opposition) previously pointed fingers at us and our Prime Minister, doubting that we would initiate the caste census. Yet, it is clear that the majority of the nation's population desired it, and my PM has honored their wishes,' Paswan stated to ANI.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav remarked to the media, 'We hope the census takes place before delimitation... It's a victory against those accusing us of promoting casteism.' He further emphasized the need for scientific data to integrate backward classes into the mainstream, asserting that while credit is taken, 'Lalu ji fought the actual fight for the caste census.'

Following the Union Cabinet's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the national census, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav applauded the notion, seeing it as another instance where socialist proposals eventually become mainstream politics. 'What we proposed—such as reservation and caste census—eventually gains acceptance,' said Lalu Yadav.

Political sparring has been reignited, with the RJD highlighting the caste census as a long-standing demand, while the BJP maintains it has fulfilled a pledge of social justice. Reacting, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan cited the historical nature of the decision, critiquing past Congress actions for lack of seriousness on the issue.

The decision to include caste enumeration is set amidst renewed political maneuvering. NDA leaders praised the government for this step, emphasizing its commitment to national and social values. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Information and Broadcasting Minister, pointed out the inconsistency in state-led surveys and maintained that incorporating caste counts in the national census was necessary to preserve societal harmony.

