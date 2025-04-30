India's Historic Step: Caste Census to Shape Future Policies

The Indian government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census has garnered widespread acclaim from key political figures. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar hailed it as a significant step towards aiding marginalized communities, highlighting it as crucial for shaping future government policies.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the move on social media, calling it a long-standing demand that promises to accelerate national development through more focused schemes. "This decision will bring clarity on the demographic composition of various classes, enabling more precise plans for their development," Kumar emphasized.

Meanwhile, Congress has noted that it had already advocated for such a census in a past resolution. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reiterated the government's commitment, asserting that the decision reflects the administration's dedication to societal values and the nation's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)