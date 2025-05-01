Left Menu

India Bolsters Defense and Closes Airspace in Response to Pakistan Tensions

The Indian Army has decisively responded to Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, marking a week of tensions. India has closed its airspace to Pakistani flights following ongoing ceasefire violations and a recent terror attack, escalating security and political measures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:42 IST
India Bolsters Defense and Closes Airspace in Response to Pakistan Tensions
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In reaction to unprovoked firing from the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control, the Indian Army has demonstrated a robust and effective response, according to military sources. The incident occurred on the night of April 30 into May 1, affecting areas opposite the Kupwara district as well as the Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks the seventh consecutive day of India's measured retaliation since similar provocations by Pakistan were recorded overnight on April 25-26. Indian forces had previously fended off small arms fire in the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors within the Jammu region.

The current dynamics have seen the escalation of ceasefire violations further north in districts like Baramulla and Kupwara, with disturbances noted across the International Border in the Pargwal sector. In a significant diplomatic move, India closed its airspace to aircraft registered in Pakistan following this surge in tensions and a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a formal Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing the airspace closure effective from April 30 through May 23. This step mirrors Pakistan's prior decision to restrict Indian flights. In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian security forces have heightened their operations in the Kashmir valley, with the government granting the military full operational freedom to counter terrorism.

Among several tough measures, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reduced diplomatic staffing levels. These actions underline India's stringent approach to counter cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025