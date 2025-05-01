India Bolsters Defense and Closes Airspace in Response to Pakistan Tensions

In reaction to unprovoked firing from the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control, the Indian Army has demonstrated a robust and effective response, according to military sources. The incident occurred on the night of April 30 into May 1, affecting areas opposite the Kupwara district as well as the Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks the seventh consecutive day of India's measured retaliation since similar provocations by Pakistan were recorded overnight on April 25-26. Indian forces had previously fended off small arms fire in the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors within the Jammu region.

The current dynamics have seen the escalation of ceasefire violations further north in districts like Baramulla and Kupwara, with disturbances noted across the International Border in the Pargwal sector. In a significant diplomatic move, India closed its airspace to aircraft registered in Pakistan following this surge in tensions and a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a formal Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing the airspace closure effective from April 30 through May 23. This step mirrors Pakistan's prior decision to restrict Indian flights. In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian security forces have heightened their operations in the Kashmir valley, with the government granting the military full operational freedom to counter terrorism.

Among several tough measures, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reduced diplomatic staffing levels. These actions underline India's stringent approach to counter cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan.

