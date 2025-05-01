NIA Pursues Justice: Key Figures in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Unraveled

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reaffirmed that Hafiz Mohd Saeed remains implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as the affiliated terrorist group continues its anti-India operations.

The court was informed as the NIA filed for extended remand of Tahawwur Rana, highlighting the need for further scrutiny of significant documents and evidence.

In light of Rana's health, the agency stressed measured interrogation durations, challenging defense claims of prolonged questioning. NIA cited Rana's evasiveness, emphasizing the extensive, transnational conspiracy requiring extended custody.

The court noted NIA's diligent investigation efforts while permitting sample collection from Rana, who was extradited from the U.S. His remand was extended by 12 days to facilitate ongoing investigations.

The NIA, represented by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, reiterated the necessity for Rana's cooperation, thus justifying extended custody. In contrast, defense advocate Piyush Sachdeva questioned the need for further detention.

Rana's extradition underscores India's resolve to hold accountable all parties involved in the heinous 2008 Mumbai attacks, attributed to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which resulted in over 170 deaths and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)