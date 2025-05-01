Left Menu

NIA Pursues Justice: Key Figures in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Unraveled

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is intensifying its efforts in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, focusing on suspects Hafiz Mohd Saeed and Tahawwur Rana. As investigations continue, the NIA seeks extended custody to gather crucial evidence, with legal debates unfolding in court over Rana's extradition and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:52 IST
NIA Pursues Justice: Key Figures in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Unraveled
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reaffirmed that Hafiz Mohd Saeed remains implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as the affiliated terrorist group continues its anti-India operations.

The court was informed as the NIA filed for extended remand of Tahawwur Rana, highlighting the need for further scrutiny of significant documents and evidence.

In light of Rana's health, the agency stressed measured interrogation durations, challenging defense claims of prolonged questioning. NIA cited Rana's evasiveness, emphasizing the extensive, transnational conspiracy requiring extended custody.

The court noted NIA's diligent investigation efforts while permitting sample collection from Rana, who was extradited from the U.S. His remand was extended by 12 days to facilitate ongoing investigations.

The NIA, represented by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, reiterated the necessity for Rana's cooperation, thus justifying extended custody. In contrast, defense advocate Piyush Sachdeva questioned the need for further detention.

Rana's extradition underscores India's resolve to hold accountable all parties involved in the heinous 2008 Mumbai attacks, attributed to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which resulted in over 170 deaths and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025