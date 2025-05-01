Congress Celebrates Inclusion of Caste Census in Upcoming Population Count

In a celebratory wave across Hyderabad, Congress workers honored the decision to include a caste census in the forthcoming national count. Milk was poured over portraits of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while crackers burst, dances ensued, and sweets were distributed as symbols of gratitude.

Amid chants supporting social justice, the Congress contingent hailed the census' inclusion as a 'triumph of Rahul Gandhi's vision.' The demand for a caste-based census has been a long-term goal of the party, crucial for fair resource distribution and representation, as emphasized by embellished posters around the city and national capital.

Rahul Gandhi praised Telangana's model of conducting a caste census, suggesting it as a blueprint for national implementation. In response, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed the central decision, urging for expert committees to ensure a thorough, unbiased nationwide survey. The Cabinet Committee, led by PM Modi, emphasized this inclusion as a commitment to holistic values, despite past politicized state surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)