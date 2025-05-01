Left Menu

Congress Celebrates Inclusion of Caste Census in Upcoming Population Count

In Hyderabad, Congress workers celebrated the government's decision to include a caste census in the upcoming population count. The move is seen as a significant achievement for Rahul Gandhi's long-standing advocacy. This celebration underscores the Congress party's commitment to achieving social justice and equitable resource distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:01 IST
Congress Celebrates Inclusion of Caste Census in Upcoming Population Count
Congress workers celebrate, distribute sweets, pour milk over Rahul Gandhi, CM Revanth Reddy's posters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebratory wave across Hyderabad, Congress workers honored the decision to include a caste census in the forthcoming national count. Milk was poured over portraits of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while crackers burst, dances ensued, and sweets were distributed as symbols of gratitude.

Amid chants supporting social justice, the Congress contingent hailed the census' inclusion as a 'triumph of Rahul Gandhi's vision.' The demand for a caste-based census has been a long-term goal of the party, crucial for fair resource distribution and representation, as emphasized by embellished posters around the city and national capital.

Rahul Gandhi praised Telangana's model of conducting a caste census, suggesting it as a blueprint for national implementation. In response, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed the central decision, urging for expert committees to ensure a thorough, unbiased nationwide survey. The Cabinet Committee, led by PM Modi, emphasized this inclusion as a commitment to holistic values, despite past politicized state surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025