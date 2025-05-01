Congress Celebrates Inclusion of Caste Census in Upcoming Population Count
In Hyderabad, Congress workers celebrated the government's decision to include a caste census in the upcoming population count. The move is seen as a significant achievement for Rahul Gandhi's long-standing advocacy. This celebration underscores the Congress party's commitment to achieving social justice and equitable resource distribution.
- Country:
- India
In a celebratory wave across Hyderabad, Congress workers honored the decision to include a caste census in the forthcoming national count. Milk was poured over portraits of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while crackers burst, dances ensued, and sweets were distributed as symbols of gratitude.
Amid chants supporting social justice, the Congress contingent hailed the census' inclusion as a 'triumph of Rahul Gandhi's vision.' The demand for a caste-based census has been a long-term goal of the party, crucial for fair resource distribution and representation, as emphasized by embellished posters around the city and national capital.
Rahul Gandhi praised Telangana's model of conducting a caste census, suggesting it as a blueprint for national implementation. In response, Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed the central decision, urging for expert committees to ensure a thorough, unbiased nationwide survey. The Cabinet Committee, led by PM Modi, emphasized this inclusion as a commitment to holistic values, despite past politicized state surveys.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS Gears Up for Centennial Celebrations with Nationwide Visits
Tree felling near University of Hyderabad: For protection of environment and ecology, we will go out of the way, says SC.
Supreme Court Steps in to Halt Tree Felling at University of Hyderabad
Tree felling near University of Hyderabad: SC posts matter for hearing on May 15, says not a single tree will be felled there in meantime.
Tree felling near University of Hyderabad: You see to it how those wild animals will be protected, SC tells Telangana.