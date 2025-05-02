Left Menu

BJP Leader Applauds Indian Army's Strong Response to Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations

BJP leader Ravinder Raina praised the Indian Army's response to ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control. He visited affected villages, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir's populace, army, and police are determined to counter Pakistan's violations. Indian forces remain vigilant in tracking threats post-terrorist attacks in Rajouri.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Ravinder Raina commended the Indian Army for its firm response to Pakistan's unprovoked small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) overnight on May 1-2. The firing focused on regions facing Kupwara, Baramulla, and Poonch districts, along with Naushera and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina visited the border villages adjacent to the LoC, stating that Pakistan's continuous ceasefire breaches cannot deter Indian resolve. He assured residents in areas like Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, and Kupwara of the Indian Army's vigilant and effective retaliation. Jammu and Kashmir's unity with the army and police aims to thwart Pakistan's malicious schemes.

The Indian response marks the eighth day of calibrated retaliation since Pakistan's firing on the night of April 25-26. The Indian Army's defensive stance was visible across sectors including Kupwara and Uri. Security forces in Rajouri district have intensified their alert following a terrorist attack, launching joint operations in forests and border areas, and establishing vehicle checkpoints to inspect for threats.

India and Pakistan's military leaders conversed via hotline on the issue, with India cautioning Pakistan against further unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border.

