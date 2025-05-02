Delhi Deluge Sparks Political Blame Game Over Infrastructure Failures

In light of severe waterlogging that gripped Delhi following an unseasonal downpour, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration, accusing them of infrastructural neglect.

The heavy rainfall, which began in the early hours of Friday, inundated various parts of the capital, leading to significant traffic disruptions and turmoil. AAP, in a post on platform X, criticized Verma's inspections as too little, too late, contrasting his current efforts with a perceived lack of action when it mattered most.

However, Minister Verma documented his early morning assessment rounds, noting ongoing measures like the operation of four pumps at Minto Bridge to address stubborn flood waters, and described the proactive roles of public bodies in managing the crisis. Simultaneously, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the waterlogging a persistent problem inherited from the previous administration, pledging committed efforts towards a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)