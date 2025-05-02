Left Menu

Delhi Deluge Sparks Political Blame Game Over Infrastructure Failures

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticized BJP's Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma amid waterlogging chaos after heavy rain. AAP accused the BJP-led administration of neglect, while Verma highlighted ongoing efforts. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta called the issue a legacy problem, assuring steps are underway to tackle it.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma examining the waterlooged areas. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In light of severe waterlogging that gripped Delhi following an unseasonal downpour, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration, accusing them of infrastructural neglect.

The heavy rainfall, which began in the early hours of Friday, inundated various parts of the capital, leading to significant traffic disruptions and turmoil. AAP, in a post on platform X, criticized Verma's inspections as too little, too late, contrasting his current efforts with a perceived lack of action when it mattered most.

However, Minister Verma documented his early morning assessment rounds, noting ongoing measures like the operation of four pumps at Minto Bridge to address stubborn flood waters, and described the proactive roles of public bodies in managing the crisis. Simultaneously, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the waterlogging a persistent problem inherited from the previous administration, pledging committed efforts towards a resolution.

